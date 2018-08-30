Thu August 30, 2018
Web Desk
August 30, 2018

After seven-year-old complains, all sexist road signs to be replaced in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s transport authority decided to adopt gender-neutral signs after a 7-year old complained about it earlier by referring to it as “unfair and wrong” to suggest only men could do labor work on roadside power lines.

Zoe Carew is a seven years' old girl who brought this issue forward with the sign when she spotted a “linemen” hazard sign to set warning about workers repairing or installing electricity and telecommunications cables when she was en route to her grandparent’s house last month. "Women can be line workers" too, which she wrote in a letter to the head of the New Zealand Transport Agency  Fergus Gammie. 

Why do the signs say 'linemen' when the people working on the lines may be men or women?" she wrote in the letter, which her mother, Caitlin Carew, shared on the social media site Twitter later this week.

Gammie promised to replace the term “line men” with “line crew” in a reply to the letter posted to the Twitter’s official Twitter account on Tuesday. With this she also encouraged the little girl for speaking up however the process might take little time for execution.

The agency also said in a Twitter post that it was pleasing to welcome Carew's suggestion as "great ideas can come from anyone, including seven-year-olds".



