Daily horoscope for Thursday, August 30, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES



(March 21-April 19)

Be very careful today; you may be quick to lose your temper since you feel quite emotional about something. But whatever you do will just be a detour. Cool your jets.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is a loosey-goosey day, and you know it is because you feel it. Use this energy for creative, playful fun. Avoid important decisions, especially major expenditures.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’ll enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially female acquaintances. Quite likely, someone has a surprise for you. Be prepared.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Even though you might be caught off guard dealing with authority figures recently, don’t try to patch anything up today. Things are too unpredictable and loosey-goosey.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel plans are full of cancellations, delays and surprises. Just accept this. This same level of uncertainty applies to higher education, publishing, medicine and the law.Do not agree to important decisions about shared property, insurance matters or inheritances. This is a poor day to sign important documents.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although this is a poor day to do business, it can be a fun day for just goofing around and enjoying the company of others, especially partners and close friends. Take it easy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t push yourself with respect to being super-productive at work, because it isn’t going to happen. Too many loose ends. Just cope as best you can.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderfully creative day! It’s also a fun day for playful activities with children, sports events and the arts. Surprise romance will flourish for some of you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although this is a good day to entertain at home, some surprises might take place. Small appliances could break down, or minor breakages could occur. Unexpected company might drop by.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Guard against knee-jerk reactions today regarding how you do things and even how you speak. Take an extra moment to give everything a sober second thought.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Avoid major expenditures today. Only spend money on food. If you have moneymaking ideas, write them down and just think about them – don’t act. This is a creative day, but not very practical.