Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Faisal Vawda on Wednesday bashed Aamir Liaquat Hussain for the latter’s comments against the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to Geo News, Vawda said; “Let me say clearly that if any individual in the world thinks that with his evil mind and filthy heart he would be able to disrespect someone by using religion and people would be scared of him then I want to categorically state that I’m a person who knows how to make sole of a shoe from such an individual's tongue."

The PTI lawmaker went on to say that Aamir Liaquat has “demonstrated extreme immaturity; what for he came here then? To graze?” referring to the lawmaker’s assertion that Imran had asked him to hold Asif Ali Zardari’s feet.

Vawda asked Liaquat to resign from his National Assembly membership and contest the election as an independent, adding that the PTI would also field its candidate.

Earlier, PTI’s disgruntled MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain had criticised PM Khan for “not listening to anyone”, as he vented out his anger at being given a cold shoulder by the party’s Karachi chapter as well as the PTI chairman.

The PTI MNA elected from NA-245 Karachi also objected to being sidelined during talks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM).