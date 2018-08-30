Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act
Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery

Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery
Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

World

AFP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery

BRUSSELS: One of Belgium´s top football TV presenters has been charged with armed robbery during a raid in an affluent Brussels satellite town, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Stephane Pauwels, who has hosted shows for Belgian and French television, was arrested in a major police probe.

Pauwels is suspected of "armed robbery with a firearm, at night, as part of a gang", federal prosecutor´s spokeswoman Wenke Roggen told AFP.

The raid took place in the wealthy town of Lasne, south of Brussels, in 2017, and was described by media as a "home invasion".

The arrest is part of an investigation launched several months ago into armed robberies, burglaries and drug dealing, Roggen said, with five people currently in custody.

Pauwels was detained in the southern city of Mons on Tuesday and on Wednesday appeared before a judge who charged him and granted conditional bail.

The 50-year-old is a presenter on Belgium´s RTL-TVI channel -- the country´s leading private broadcaster -- and is also known in France for hosting football programmes on several stations.

As well as football, Pauwels also hosts a show on RTL-TVI called "Storms of Life", telling tales of dramatic ordeals faced by celebrities and ordinary people.

"Life is full of unexpected turns. For some it can be particularly difficult, taking them in an instant from happiness to hardship," the show´s website said.

Parent company RTL Belgium announced that Pauwels was suspended with immediate effect.

"The management of RTL Belgium strongly hopes that clarity can be brought as quickly as possible to this affair," it said in a statement carried by news channel RTL Info.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Arizona residents line up to mourn Senator John McCain

Arizona residents line up to mourn Senator John McCain
Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize: committee

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize: committee
Chinese students leave for Islamabad to attend Urdu proficiency programme at NUML

Chinese students leave for Islamabad to attend Urdu proficiency programme at NUML
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response