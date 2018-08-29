Wed August 29, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 29, 2018

CM Punjab reviews security, anti-dengue measures for Muharram

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday directed the officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing a high-level meeting held to review steps regarding security, adoption of anti-dengue measures and tree plantation campaign in CM Office here, he said that maintenance of peaceful atmosphere during Muharram should be ensured at every cost.

He said that control rooms should be established at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil levels, adding that all-out efforts should be made to maintain peace.

The chief minister said that every possible step should be taken for safety from dengue and high-quality spray should be used to eradicate its larvae.

He said that tree plantation drive should be made a success, adding that maximum trees should be planted by following KPK model.

The ACS (Home) gave a detailed briefing regarding security arrangements while Inspector General of police Punjab apprised the meeting about the arrangements made by the Punjab police.

