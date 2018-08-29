Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

KARACHI: The rift between Aamir LIaquat Hussain and PTI deepened on Wednesday as the newly-elected MNA from Karachi quit his party’s official WhatsApp group.

The MNA took to social media yesterday to vent his anger at PTI’s Karachi leadership for failing to invite him to a party’s meeting allegedly held at Governor House.

Liaquat, in his last message to Sindh Party’s WhatsApp group, targeted Information Secretary Shehzad Qureshi before leaving the messaging app.

“For God sake, bring some improvement in Karachi. The party won’t get that many seats over and over again. Don’t damage your reputation with your own hands. The problems will multiply if we ill-treat our own people,” he warned.

Later, he took to Twitter to question party’s decision to exclude him from a reception at Governor House. He also insisted that the matter be raised in PTI’s disciplinary committee.

On the other hands, PTI sources say that Hussain’s criticism was unjustified and uncalled for.

PTI Karachi chief Shamim Naqvi rejected the MNA’s claim that Governor House had hosted a dinner for the party.

Talking to media, Senator Faisal Javed said that some people were making a hue and cry after they were denied a portfolio in the federal cabinet. He said that people had voted for Imran Khan’s ideology in the 2018 parliamentary elections.

“Had Imran Khan given a ticket to an electric poll, it would have won,” he boasted.

When asked, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that May God guide us all.

Arif Alvi, who is PTI’s candidate for the post of presidential election, also refused to comment on the matter, saying the matter would be directly addressed by PTI chairman Imran Khan.