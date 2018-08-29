Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

KARACHI: The rift between Aamir LIaquat Hussain and PTI deepened on Wednesday as the newly-elected MNA from Karachi quit his party’s official WhatsApp group.

The MNA took to social media yesterday to vent his anger at PTI’s Karachi leadership for failing to invite him to a party’s meeting allegedly held at Governor House.

Liaquat, in his last message to Sindh Party’s WhatsApp group, targeted Information Secretary Shehzad Qureshi before leaving the messaging app.

“For God sake, bring some improvement in Karachi. The party won’t get that many seats over and over again. Don’t damage your reputation with your own hands. The problems will multiply if we ill-treat our own people,” he warned.

Later, he took to Twitter to question party’s decision to exclude him from a reception at Governor House. He also insisted that the matter be raised in PTI’s disciplinary committee.

On the other hands, PTI sources say that Hussain’s criticism was unjustified and uncalled for.

PTI Karachi chief Shamim Naqvi rejected the MNA’s claim that Governor House had hosted a dinner for the party.

Talking to media, Senator Faisal Javed said that some people were making a hue and cry after they were denied a portfolio in the federal cabinet. He said that people had voted for Imran Khan’s ideology in the 2018 parliamentary elections.

“Had Imran Khan given a ticket to an electric poll, it would have won,” he boasted.

When asked, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that May God guide us all.

Arif Alvi, who is PTI’s candidate for the post of presidential election, also refused to comment on the matter, saying the matter would be directly addressed by PTI chairman Imran Khan. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Conception of new Pakistan not possible without Balochistan: Dr Arif Alvi

Conception of new Pakistan not possible without Balochistan: Dr Arif Alvi
Terrorism, development can’t go together: COAS Gen. Bajwa

Terrorism, development can’t go together: COAS Gen. Bajwa
Javed Miandad throws a challenge to Aamir Liaquat

Javed Miandad throws a challenge to Aamir Liaquat
Circular debt stands at Rs 596 billion, ECC informed

Circular debt stands at Rs 596 billion, ECC informed
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response