Terrorism, development can’t go together: COAS Gen. Bajwa

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that terrorism and development can’t go together therefore collectively we have to make sure that unrest doesn’t return.



The Army Chief was addressing combined Jirga of elders from North and South Waziristan at Wana during his visit to South Waziristan.

COAS General Bajwa was briefed about stabilisation operations and progress of fencing along Pak-Afghan border in Waziristan at Angoor Adda. He appreciated quality and speed of work, said Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.

Gen. Bajwa thanked local tribal elders for their support and cooperation for the security forces.

He said, “Peace has largely returned, however, few IED incidents have recently taken place in North Waziristan. No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone. There is always a post operations rehabilitation and development effort.”

The Army Chief said that while stability operations continue alongside border fencing, progress on socio-economic prong is also gaining momentum. The same shall get more attention through implementation of merger measures.

The COAS asked all concerned especially the local population to remain vigilant as main stakeholder to retain the attained peace and stability in the area by safeguarding the environment from inimical forces who are eyeing to reverse the gains.

He said that the suggestions offered by tribal elders are valid and most of these are already included in the mid to long term development plan of the government. ‬

The tribal elders thanked COAS for restoration of peace in the area, merger of FATA into KP and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development in the area. They also assured COAS for their unflinching support to security forces and the State.

They highlighted requirement for additional communication infrastructure, electricity, water, educational institutions and upgraded cellular network facilities. ‬

Commander Peshawar Corps and IGFC KP (South) were also present.