Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karan Johar’s advice would help keep extramarital affairs at bay

Bollywood’s star director Karan Johar may have tied down many on-screen couples into marriages, now he has delivered how to keep them maintained.

Karan Johar was all ears when Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned to the bachelor filmmaker for advice during a popular radio show Calling Karan, seeking how to avoid extramarital affairs.

“How should I say no to women who call me for extramarital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man… How should I do this?” the 35 year old actor questioned.

To this, Karan responded with a quick, however, traditional suggestion.

“For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that ‘Listen I am married’. Well it’s very simple, it’s the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann.

“Just laugh at something she says. Like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’. Or something similar, like ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife.”

Shubh Mangal Savdhan star actor Ayushmann tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap on November 2011.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut
London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday

London fans pay tribute to Michael Jackson on 60th birthday
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response