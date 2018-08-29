Karan Johar’s advice would help keep extramarital affairs at bay

Bollywood’s star director Karan Johar may have tied down many on-screen couples into marriages, now he has delivered how to keep them maintained.



Karan Johar was all ears when Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned to the bachelor filmmaker for advice during a popular radio show Calling Karan, seeking how to avoid extramarital affairs.

“How should I say no to women who call me for extramarital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man… How should I do this?” the 35 year old actor questioned.

To this, Karan responded with a quick, however, traditional suggestion.

“For the girls in the world to know that there are men like you too that actually want to give an alarm sound to those who are hitting on you, do so by saying that ‘Listen I am married’. Well it’s very simple, it’s the oldest trick in the world, Ayushmann.

“Just laugh at something she says. Like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’. Or something similar, like ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife.”

Shubh Mangal Savdhan star actor Ayushmann tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap on November 2011.







