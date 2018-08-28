Tue August 28, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 28, 2018

Mattis rebuffs idea of privatizing forces in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday rebuffed a proposal to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and replace them with private security forces.

“When the Americans put their nation’s credibility on the line, privatizing it is probably not a wise idea,” Mattis told reporters.

