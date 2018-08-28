Senator urges CM Sindh to ban polythene and plastic products

Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

KARACHI: Senator Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minster Sindh to request a ban on polythene and plastic products, stressing over the havoc it causes to our environment.

“No person shall import, manufacture, stockpile, trade, supply, distribute or sell any plastic product which is non-degradable,” the letter said. 

Throwing weight over the matter, the Senator insisted that the ban should be imposed on all types of flexible plastic packaging and disposable plastic products, which dominates with its utility for food packaging and general use.

Products such as kike shopping bags, garbage bags, snacks packs, water and milk packaging, shrink wraps, bubble pellet was, films, liners, woven and on-woven bags, as well as much films were declared as those detrimental to the environment.

Wahab lamented that the masses had surrender to such harmful products despite availability of legal provisions.

He asserted that the matter should be brought into Cabinet’s discussion and immediate action should be enforced in the province to quell the extensive of environment pollutants. 


