Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team routed Bangladesh 5-0 to notch up their fifth successive victory in the Asian games hockey competition on Tuesday Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pakistan maintained their perfect record at the Asian Games, winning all the five pool matches with big margins, said the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In their last fixture of the Pool B, the green shirts went ahead in the very first minute through Atiq Arshad, who scored a brace along with Mubashar Ali.

Ali Shan added one goal.

Pakistan led 3-0 at half time.

Semifinals are scheduled on August 30.

Pakistan and India are the only teams to win all their group matches in the tournament.