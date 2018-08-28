Tue August 28, 2018
Indian delegation arrives in Lahore to hold talks on water disputes

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Public debt: boon or bane?

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Govt to take steps for award of National Finance Commission: Asad Umer

PPP leaders back Aitzaz Ahsan's candidacy for presidential election

Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Shireen Mazari calls out Human Rights Watch over 'selective' oversight

Sports

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Pakistan maintain winning streak in Asian Games hockey

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team routed Bangladesh 5-0 to notch up their fifth successive victory in the Asian games hockey competition on Tuesday Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pakistan maintained their perfect record at the Asian Games, winning all the five pool matches with big margins, said the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In their last fixture of the Pool B, the green shirts went ahead in the very first minute through Atiq Arshad, who scored a brace along with Mubashar Ali.

Ali Shan added one goal.

Pakistan led 3-0 at half time.

Semifinals are scheduled on August 30.

Pakistan and India are the only teams to win all their group matches in the tournament.

