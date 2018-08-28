British high commissioner meets Foreign Minister Qureshi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Tuesday.
The foreign minister called for strengthening the trade and economic relations and people to people contacts between the two countries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet posted on his twitter account.
