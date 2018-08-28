Tue August 28, 2018
Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Bollywood is making too many biopics, says Deepika Padukone

With the Bollywood universe producing a plethora of biopics this year, megastar Deepika Padukone appears to be not so elated about this sudden change.

The Padmaavat star in an interview with The Indian Express went into discourse about the wave of change in the industry with a sudden surge in biopics as well as a feeling of repetitiveness in the content.

“I feel like there are too many biopics being made. In the last few months, I can’t count the number of biopics that we’ve been offered. And they’re all great; they’re very strong and powerful. But when it comes to a film, after a point, how much are you going to tell me about those struggles? Even a common man on the street has had a similar journey, if you ask me,” she stated.

With the start of the year, several films paying accolades to real life heroes paved way towards silver screens including Sanju, Raazi and Padman, whereas many others are prepping up to hit theaters, such as Manikarnika, Super 30, the Abhinav Bindra biopic as well as the Sania Mirza biopic that is on the cards.  

