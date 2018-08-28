Naval chief calls on PM, discusses professional matters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office Tuesday, a statement from the PM Media Office said.
The Naval Chief congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office.
Professional matters regarding Pakistan Navy were also discussed, the statement added.
