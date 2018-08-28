Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Naval chief calls on PM, discusses professional matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office Tuesday, a statement from the PM Media Office said.

The Naval Chief congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office. 

Professional matters regarding Pakistan Navy were also discussed, the statement added.

