Tue August 28, 2018
Business

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

KARACHI: An increase in the prices of gold has been recognized in Pakistan as a consequence to the rise in international market.

Geo News reports citing statements of Haroon Chand, President of the Sarafa (Jewelry) Bazaar Association informing that per tola (11.33 grams) prices had increased by Rs2,000 to Rs58,300 whereas for every ten grams the price had risen by Rs17,500 to Rs49,983.

On the other hand, the price for silver has elevated per tola as well by Rs10 and is now being retailed for Rs800.

The treaty between United States and Mexico has lessened strains, consequentially weakening the dollar and lifting up the gold price per ounce to $1,200 in the international market.

