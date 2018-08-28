Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

KARACHI: International cricket allrounder and former captain Sahid Khan Afridi said that problems are growing day by day due to consistent lack of communication between Pakistan and India.

In a statement, he said that instead of hearing the issues of overseas Pakistanis, if all the three countries – Pakistan, India and Afghanistan - will go together to resolve their mutual issues.

Afridi, replying to a question, stated that he could not say about entering into politics but he at the moment is focusing on some of his Foundation’s small targets. However, he has not decided about any political role in future.

The former captain of Pakistan cricket team also said that people had to give space to Imran Khan for solving their problems. People should support him.

“Imran Khan is the prime minister of whole Pakistan and not only of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, time for action has begun for Imran”, he added.