Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 28, 2018

Govt to take steps for award of National Finance Commission: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer Tuesday told Senate that the government would take steps to complete the process of award of National Finance Commission (NFC).

Speaking at the floor of the Senate, he said if the government would decide to seek help of International Monetary Fund (IMF), it would not be the first time as earlier 12 times previous government took loans from the international financial institution.

He said the financial situation of the country would be put before the Parliament, cabinet and the Prime Minister. 

Senator Raza Rabbani said Senate in the past regularly raised the issue of National Finance Commission award.

While through a calling attention notice, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati drew attention towards the inordinate delay in the establishment of the Federal Mental Health Authority as required under section 3 of the Mental Health Authority Ordinance, 2001.

Senator Azam Swati said it was responsibility of the government to help persons suffering from mental ailments and were in great agony. He said it was the government policy to spend on human development.

Minister for Health Services Amir Kiyani said the government will enact legislation to address the issues of mental health.

Minister for Finance Asad Umer laid before the Senate the third Quarterly report for the year 2017-2018 on the state of the economy.

