Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Sports

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

KARACHI: Captain of Pakistan cricket team Sarfraz Ahmed has appealed to the people for praying for his niece, who has to undergo liver transplant and also for his brother, who is donating  his lever to  his daughter.

In a tweet, Sarfraz said that “Kindly pray for my niece and brother as they are undergo liver http://transplant.My brother is donating his liver for his baby. Its a 12hr procedure”.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
KSI v Logan Paul: YouTube bout earns millions as boxing keeps distance

KSI v Logan Paul: YouTube bout earns millions as boxing keeps distance
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs

Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar