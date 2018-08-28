Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

KARACHI: Captain of Pakistan cricket team Sarfraz Ahmed has appealed to the people for praying for his niece, who has to undergo liver transplant and also for his brother, who is donating his lever to his daughter.

In a tweet, Sarfraz said that “Kindly pray for my niece and brother as they are undergo liver http://transplant.My brother is donating his liver for his baby. Its a 12hr procedure”.







