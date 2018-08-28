Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Pakistan

APP
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan writes letter to OIC chief on blasphemy row

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that after passing of the resolution in Senate on a blasphemous caricature competition, he wrote a letter to Secretary General Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) asking him to call a meeting of the permanent representatives of the body in Jeddah.

Speaking in the Senate here, he said if steps were not taken against blasphemy it would ignite religious extremism.

The cabinet in the first meeting expressed its anger and grief on the issue of blasphemy and the Dutch ambassador was called to the Foreign Office to make him aware of the situation, he added.

Letters were also written to the six member countries of the OIC, he told.

The foreign minister said he would raise the issue at OIC forum during the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly.

The minister said previously after incidents of blasphemy, OIC warned of blockade of goods of countries where blasphemy was being committed and that sent a message to those countries.

He said the issue would be raised with the European Union as well, adding he was conveyed by PTA that it blocked 32,000 websites and links posting blasphemous material.

He said Dutch Foreign Minister was likely to contact him and he would convey feelings of Pakistanis and representatives of the Parliament.

Freedom of speech and expression had its limits and the west also set the limit by not allowing people to distort events of the holocaust, he said, adding no civilized society allowed limitless freedom as happened in the case of language used against women that led to feminist movement.

He said mistreatment of Muslims in Myanmar was seen by the world and the champions of human rights.

He assured that Pakistan’s sympathy was with the Muslim refugees in Myanmar, as it was a humanitarian issue.

The minister said the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir was evident before everybody as human rights were being violated.

He said India needed to revisit its policy in Occupied Kashmir as a genuine movement was continuing in the valley against Indian oppression.

“I will continue to raise the issue as is the demand of the members of the Senate and people of Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan was facing a water crisis and the issue became grave due to negligence of the previous government, adding availability of water was critical for Pakistan’s economy and agriculture.

Qureshi said Indian and Pakistani experts should sit together to resolve the issue in line with international agreements and practices.

The government would do its utmost to advance the view point of Pakistan, he added.

The minister said Pakistan was on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and there was concern that it might be moved to the black list.

He said he was certain that the international community would understand position of Pakistan, adding terror financing and terrorism were interlinked and the menace had cost lives of thousands of Pakistanis.

Senator Maula Bux Chandio raised the issue of imposition of taxes by those using Indus Super highway in Sindh and the seizure of land by authorities along the highway.

The deputy chairman Senate referred the matter to the relevant committee.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Indian delegation arrives in Lahore to hold talks on water disputes

Indian delegation arrives in Lahore to hold talks on water disputes
The curious case of Railways rest houses

The curious case of Railways rest houses
Pakistan to mark ‘Defence and Martyrs Day’ in a befitting manner: ISPR

Pakistan to mark ‘Defence and Martyrs Day’ in a befitting manner: ISPR
TV for kids: Calculating the move

TV for kids: Calculating the move
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother

Sarfraz appeals to pray for his niece, brother
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar