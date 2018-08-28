Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

The curious case of Railways rest houses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) officials said that the Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed’s decision of auctioning the one hundred rest houses could not be implemented.

According to details, the Railway Minister presiding over the meeting of the ministry last week announced to place all the 100 rest houses for sale to counter Rs40 billion deficit inherited from the previous government.

However the officials of the Railway said that Sheikh Rasheed was misinformed about the number and misuse of the rest houses.

They said that the PR had only eleven rest houses where the Railway officers stay during their official visits and if these are auctioned then it would be more expensive to accommodate the staff somewhere else.

Later the Railway Minister defferred

