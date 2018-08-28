Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Politics without vitriol

Politics without vitriol
Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers

Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers
Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Automatic exchange of tax evaders data from September 1: FBR

Automatic exchange of tax evaders data from September 1: FBR
Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM

Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival in Mian Channu

Mian Channu:  Mother of a young girl accused doctors of  leaving  her daughter to die to attend to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, according to Geo News.

The girl, a  thalassaemia patient,  was brought to the government run hospital in Mian Channu, a Tehsil of Khanewal District in South Punjab.

A doctor, while talking to Geo News, rejected the impression that the girl died due to negligence of hospital staff.

He said the death of the girl has nothing to do with the chief minister's  protocol.

The doctor said the hospital staff  performed CPR on  the patient to recover her but to no avail.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Only six female judges in higher judiciary, none at supreme court

Only six female judges in higher judiciary, none at supreme court
400 people benefited from amounts involved in money laundering case

400 people benefited from amounts involved in money laundering case

Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers

Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers
Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM

Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM
Load More load more

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar