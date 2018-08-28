Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival in Mian Channu

Mian Channu: Mother of a young girl accused doctors of leaving her daughter to die to attend to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, according to Geo News.

The girl, a thalassaemia patient, was brought to the government run hospital in Mian Channu, a Tehsil of Khanewal District in South Punjab.

A doctor, while talking to Geo News, rejected the impression that the girl died due to negligence of hospital staff.

He said the death of the girl has nothing to do with the chief minister's protocol.



The doctor said the hospital staff performed CPR on the patient to recover her but to no avail.