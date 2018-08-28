Only six female judges in higher judiciary, none at supreme court

ISLAMABAD: There is no bar on the elevation appointment of female Judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan or high courts, said advisor to Prime Minister Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday.

Answering the question of Senator Samina Saeed in Senate during Question Hour, he said no female judge is working in the Supreme Court of Pakistan currently.

No specific quota on any basis is reserved for female judges in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem said constitutional amendment is required for giving representation to female judges in superior judiciary.

Appointments in judiciary should be made on merit sans caring about gender.

Dr Farogh said there are six female Judges in various High Courts including Justice Ayesah A Malik (Lahore High Court); Justice Ms Aalia Neelam (Lahore High Court); Justice Mrs Ashraf Jehan (Sindh High Court); Justice Mrs Kausar Sultana Hussain (Sindh High Court); Justice Musarrat Hilali (Peshawar High Court); Justice Mrs Syeda Tahira Safdar, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court.