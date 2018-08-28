Tue August 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

With wedding bells chiming all around Bollywood since quite a while, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the star couples who have all eyes on them.

In spite of the couple terming their romance fresh for the time being, there have been ample rumors circulating about the duo wanting to tie the knot soon. Amidst the buzz, the Raazi starlet’s father, acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also opened up about his daughter’s romantic life.

“I have never spoken about my children’s private life. They are adults. It is their prerogative. I would never demean them, belittle them or talk about that. It’s their right, if they choose to talk about it or they choose to be silent. I respect them for what they do with their life,” he stated.

About the spreading hearsay, Alia herself has also cleared that rumors are not meant to be reacted upon.

