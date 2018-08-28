Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers

ISLAMABAD: While both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are facing corruption cases in different court, the PML-N supreme leader warned PPP co-chairman of looming dangers ahead.



If you think you could avoid all this by extending support to a government won through illegal means, you are wrong, Nawaz told Zardari.

PPP co-chairman is facing a multi-billion rupee money laundering scam along with his sister, Faryal Talpur. According to FIA, Rs35 billion were laundered through fake bank accounts and the PPP leaders were among the beneficiaries.

Talking to party leaders during hearing at the accountability court, Nawaz said both the major parties must have joined hands for the sake of democracy and the PPP should have supported PML-N in getting the regime with fake mandate removed.

PPP is under fire from the opposition parties over its role in helping PTI during election of prime minister and now in presidential election by backing out of joint candidate.

Nawaz directed party lawmakers to vote for Maulana Fazluur Rehman, who is the opposition nominee for president.