Tue August 28, 2018
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Our culture of cruelty

Public debt: boon or bane?

Politics without vitriol

Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Automatic exchange of tax evaders data from September 1: FBR

Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

Pakistan

APP
August 28, 2018

Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States will be improved while protecting the national interests.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate here, he said United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pakistan on September 5.

Referring to the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and United States

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he said the press release issued by US State Department was contrary to facts.

He said the conversation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Mike Pompeo was very constructive and engaging in nature and what the US State Department said was not part of the conversation.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would take guidance from the Parliament in setting of foreign policy. The views of Senate will help him in conveying his standpoint to foreign governments, he said adding the foreign and security policies should be above the partisan spirit and political differences.

