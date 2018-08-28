Tue August 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

The ravishing and the very talented Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that she is excited to work with Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and it will be an ‘honour’ to do so.

Kareena is all set to star with Ranveer in ace director Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and this is the first time they two are working together.

Kareena also said that she thinks Ranveer is one of the most 'phenomenal'  actors of this generation.

“It is great that finally after so many years I will be sharing screen space with him. It was a long due collaboration. He is just a phenomenal actor,” she said while talking to the media at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2008.

She added, “It will be an honour to share screen space with him. I am very happy.”

Kareena further talked about the experience of working with Karan Johar. 

“I have done so many movies with Dharma in the past, but after a long time Karan is directing me. It feels great. Working with Karan is always a pleasure,” she said.

 “He is one of my closest friends. He is actually like my brother. He is somebody I trust and love immensely. For me it’s like being at home whenever I work with Karan and Dharma. It’s going to be a blast for sure," added Kareena. 

