Traffic warden lands in hot waters for damaging civilians' vehicles

RAWALPINDI: Traffic warden who was caught on camera damaging civilians’ motorcycles to make way for newly-appointed Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed's vehicle has been stripped off his duties, Geo News reported.



In a footage that surfaced online on Monday, the traffic warden was recorded pushing the parked vehicles of citizens to the ground aggressively.

He also told Rasheed that despite earlier warnings from him, the people continue to park their motorcycles in the spot, which is why he had thrown them one over another.

Sheikh Rasheed, talking to the people, stated that if he wills he can order for all these vehicles to be moved.

The people then protested over the misuse of power at the expense of civilians which has caused the traffic warden to get suspended.