Tue August 28, 2018
The inside story Pakpattan DPO's transfer

Senate’s first sitting marred by walkouts

Japanese state minister to visit Pakistan

SC grants six weeks to conclude Sharifs cases

Presidential election: Smooth sailing for Alvi as opposition stands divided

Indus Waters talks: Indian delegation to arrive today

No tea for Nawaz at court

Reducing cost of doing business must, not concessions

Punjab cabinet: South Punjab Front gets sizable share

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Nawaz shifted to accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to Accountability Court in Islamabad that would conduct hearing of two corruption references against him and his family members.

On Monday, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Harris cross-examined Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head and prosecution's star witness Wajid Zia. 

SC grants six weeks to conclude  cases

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted six weeks more to the Accountability Court to conclude the remaining two corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the petition, filed by Accountability Court-II Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik, seeking an extension for deciding the Al-Azizia and Flagship corruption references against the Sharif family.

Khawaja Haris, counsel for Nawaz Sharif, while appearing before the court sought till December 15, time for Accountability Court to decide the remaining two references, Al-Azizia and Flagship, against the Sharif family.

