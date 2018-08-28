Daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The New Moon today is in a hidden part of your chart, which is why you feel otherworldly. Think about what you want your new “birthday” year to hold.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Each month, the New Moon gives us a chance to make resolutions. Today’s New Moon is about friendship. Would you want you as a friend?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Today the only New Moon all year at the top of your chart is taking place, making this the perfect time to think about your life direction. Are you headed where you want to go?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

What further education or training could you get to enrich your life or improve your job? Think about this for today’s New Moon.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Although we share property with others, we also share debt. Today’s New Moon is the best day all year to think about how you can reduce your debt.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The only New Moon directly opposite your sign all year is taking place today. Ask yourself what you can do to improve your closest relationships.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is perhaps the best day all year to think about how you can improve your job, your attitude to your job and how you do your job. Any ideas?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important to balance play time with work time. Today’s New Moon is your best chance all year to think about how well (or not) you achieve this balance.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

What can you do to improve your home? What can you do to improve your relations with family members? Today’s New Moon is your best chance all year to ponder these questions.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Are you clear in your communication with others? Do you listen or just wait for your turn to speak? The New Moon today highlights communication.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s important to know what you want in life and what really matters. If you don’t know what matters, how will you know what to aim for?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today the only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask what you can do to make a better impression on your world.