Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Finance ministry keeps mum on external debt numbers

Finance ministry keeps mum on external debt numbers
Senate’s first sitting marred by walkouts

Senate’s first sitting marred by walkouts
Japanese state minister to visit Pakistan

Japanese state minister to visit Pakistan
SC grants six weeks to conclude Sharifs cases

SC grants six weeks to conclude Sharifs cases
Presidential election: Smooth sailing for Alvi as opposition stands divided

Presidential election: Smooth sailing for Alvi as opposition stands divided
Indus Waters talks: Indian delegation to arrive today

Indus Waters talks: Indian delegation to arrive today
No tea for Nawaz at court Wajid Zia says

No tea for Nawaz at court Wajid Zia says
Reducing cost of doing business must, not concessions

Reducing cost of doing business must, not concessions
Outstanding payments of SSGC, SNGPL pile up to multibillion rupees

Outstanding payments of SSGC, SNGPL pile up to multibillion rupees
Urea stocks hit lowest level ahead of winter sowing

Urea stocks hit lowest level ahead of winter sowing

World

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The New Moon today is in a hidden part of your chart, which is why you feel otherworldly. Think about what you want your new “birthday” year to hold.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Each month, the New Moon gives us a chance to make resolutions. Today’s New Moon is about friendship. Would you want you as a friend?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Today the only New Moon all year at the top of your chart is taking place, making this the perfect time to think about your life direction. Are you headed where you want to go?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

What further education or training could you get to enrich your life or improve your job? Think about this for today’s New Moon.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Although we share property with others, we also share debt. Today’s New Moon is the best day all year to think about how you can reduce your debt.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The only New Moon directly opposite your sign all year is taking place today. Ask yourself what you can do to improve your closest relationships.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is perhaps the best day all year to think about how you can improve your job, your attitude to your job and how you do your job. Any ideas?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important to balance play time with work time. Today’s New Moon is your best chance all year to think about how well (or not) you achieve this balance.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

What can you do to improve your home? What can you do to improve your relations with family members? Today’s New Moon is your best chance all year to ponder these questions.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Are you clear in your communication with others? Do you listen or just wait for your turn to speak? The New Moon today highlights communication.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s important to know what you want in life and what really matters. If you don’t know what matters, how will you know what to aim for?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Today the only New Moon in your sign all year is taking place. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask what you can do to make a better impression on your world.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trudeau, Trump have ´constructive conversation´ on trade: Canada

Trudeau, Trump have ´constructive conversation´ on trade: Canada
Canada explores free trade with southeast Asian bloc

Canada explores free trade with southeast Asian bloc
In U-turn, Trump lowers WHouse flag out of ´respect´ for McCain

In U-turn, Trump lowers WHouse flag out of ´respect´ for McCain
Canada´s Freeland to travel to Washington Tuesday for NAFTA

Canada´s Freeland to travel to Washington Tuesday for NAFTA
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs

Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!