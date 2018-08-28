In U-turn, Trump lowers WHouse flag out of ´respect´ for McCain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Under fire for what critics said was a lack of respect for the late US senator John McCain, President Donald Trump on Monday issued a formal proclamation about the lawmaker´s death and ordered the White House flag back to half-staff.
"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain´s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment," Trump said in a statement.
The proclamation affects the flag atop the White House and all public buildings, as well as military installations and embassies.
Trump said Vice President Mike Pence would speak at a ceremony on Friday at the US Capitol in remembrance of McCain.
