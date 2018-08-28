Mon August 27, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

NEW YORK: Former world number one Andy Murray on Monday marked his first Grand Slam tournament in 14 months with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 win over Australia´s James Duckworth at the US Open.

Murray, whose world ranking has slumped to 382, triumphed over number 448 Duckworth and goes on to face either Fernando Verdasco or Feliciano Lopez for a place in the last 32.

Andy Murray, the 2012 champion in New York and playing just his fifth tournament of the year after undergoing hip surgery in January, last featured in a major at Wimbledon in 2017.

