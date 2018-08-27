Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked

Charity and governance

Why does our economic policy fail us?

Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

AFP
August 27, 2018

Afghanistan win 1st ODI against Ireland by 29 runs

Belfast -Afghanistan beat Ireland by 29 runs in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Belfast on Monday.

The hosts, beaten 2-0 in the recent T20 series, were chasing a target of 228 to win but were bowled out for 198.

Having slipped to 93 for four, Ireland were relying on Andy Balbirnie, but when he fell for a gritty 55 their hopes evaporated.

Earlier, Ireland´s bowlers had restricted Afghanistan to 227 for nine.

Gulbadin Naib topscored with 64 and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 77 with Hashmatullah Shahidi, who hit 54.

