Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

World

AFP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russia says Afghanistan talks postponed

Moscow: Russia said on Monday that international peace talks on Afghanistan have been postponed following a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani.

Moscow had been preparing to host peace talks on September 4 and had invited Taliban representatives to participate.

The Russian foreign ministry said that Ghani had "in principle" supported the idea of such a meeting but said Afghanistan needed more time to develop a "consolidated" position including ongoing changes in the government.

"An agreement was reached to jointly work on a new date of the meeting through diplomatic channels," the ministry said in a statement.

The Afghan government faces fierce criticism over an increasingly deadly insurgency.

On Sunday Ghani rejected the resignations of the intelligence chief and the interior and defence ministers, demanding they help bolster the country´s defences.

Earlier this month Ghani offered a conditional three-month ceasefire to the Taliban, a move welcomed by the United States and NATO after nearly 17 years of war.

Zamir Kabulov, special representative of the Russian president on Afghanistan, had earlier said the talks would be "in the framework of launching a process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan".

In April 2017, Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan with representatives from Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, Pakistan, and five former Soviet republics in Central Asia.

The US was invited to that meeting but did not participate.

Russia and its allies called on the Taliban to lay down weapons and negotiate with the Afghan government directly. Moscow also declared its readiness to serve as a platform for dialogue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

China plans law against sexual harassment

China plans law against sexual harassment
US will 'vigorously defend' against Iran court challenge: Pompeo

US will 'vigorously defend' against Iran court challenge: Pompeo
China may scrap limit on number of children: report

China may scrap limit on number of children: report
Iran´s Rouhani under attack from all sides

Iran´s Rouhani under attack from all sides
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
China plans law against sexual harassment

China plans law against sexual harassment
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!