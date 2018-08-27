Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018



ANP nominates Haroon Bilour’s widow for PK-78 by-election

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has awarded a ticket to the widow of slain leader Haroon Bilour to contest in a by-election of PK-78, Peshawar.

The election in the provincial constituency of Peshawar was suspended after the martyrdom of ANP leader Haroon Bilour in a deadly suicide attack on June 10.

ANP’s Parliamentary Board has nominated Samar Bilour, wife of Shaheed Baroon Hilour, for the by-election of PK-78, according to a press release issued by the party on Monday.

In addition, ANP  has named candidates for  five other  vacant seats.  Waqar Ahmed Khan will contest in PK-7, Swat, Ghulan Hasan in PK-44, Swabi, Ahmed Bahadur Khan in PK-53, Pervaiz Ahmed Khan in PK-61, Nowshehra and Shahid Khattak has been asked to contest from PK-63. 

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the by-election on national and provincial assembly seats will be held across Pakistan on October 14.

The returning officers of the concerned constituencies will publish public notices in this regard on August 27, it said.

Nomination papers for the by-elections can be submitted from August 28 to 30. An initial list of the candidates will be published on August 31.

Review of the nomination papers filed with the ECP will be conducted until September 4.

Another list of candidates will be published on September 14 following the review. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till September 15.

Comments

