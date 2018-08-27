Balochistan ministers sworn in

QUETTA: A 10-member Balochistan cabinet was sworn in on Monday at a ceremony held at Governor House in Quetta.

Governor Mohammad Khan Achakzai administered oath to the newly inducted provincial ministers.

The cabinet consists of Mir Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Hassani, Noor Mohammad Dumar and Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki.

Others included Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Zmarak Khan Achakzai, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Mir Ziaullah Lango.

Mir Nassebullah Marri, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani and Saleem Ahmed Khosa also took oath of their office at the ceremony.