Mon August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018

Shireen Mazari promises all-out efforts to promote, protect human rights

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari has said that all out efforts are being made to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights, particularly the rights of women and children. 

She showed her commitment for the effective implementation of the laws and United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of the Pakistan and International commitments.

She expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of UNICEF here in Islamabad on Monday. The delegation was led by Ms. Shahida Azfar, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, accompanied by Ms. Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. 

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Ms Rabiya Javery Agha and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting. They discussed matters related to the human rights including the rights of children with the focus to enhance the cooperation between the Human Rights Ministry and UNICEF.

The delegation was briefed by Secretary Human Rights about the steps taken for the protection of rights of women and children particularly. The delegation was also told about prevailing Human Rights situation in the country including implementations of laws, policy and measures.

 Shireen Mazari said that steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights particularly the rights of women and children. 

She stated Constitution of Pakistan grantees the human rights protection and we at Ministry of Human Rights ensures it implementations as it is our National obligation.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Dr Mazari said that we are committed to implement the laws to protect the rights of women and children adding that we have enacted Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, ICT Child Protection Act 2018 and National Commission on the Rights of the Child, 2018.

The delegation appreciated the endeavors of incumbent government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the Protection and promotion of Human Rights and assured his full support in this regard.

Caption: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari in a meeting with the delegation of UNICEF led by Ms. Shahida Azfar, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, along with the Ms. Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia here in Islamabad on August 27, 2018. #

