Kareena Kapoor ecstatic about working alongside Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Kareena Kapoor will soon be spotted next to heartthrob Ranveer Singh on the silver screens and it appears that alongside the fans, the actors themselves are elated about their costars as well.

Amidst an interview at the Lakme Fashion Week, the Veere Di Wedding starlet announced her elation at sharing screens with the Bollywood bad boy in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama titled ‘Takht’.

"It is great that finally after so many years I will be sharing screen space with him. It was long due collaboration. He is just a phenomenal actor. It will be an honour to share screen space with him. I am very happy," she stated.

The 37-year-old star went on to elaborate on her experience of working with the lauded Karan Johar, saying: "I have done so many movies with Dharma in the past, but after a long time Karan is directing me. It feels great. Working with Karan is always a pleasure. "He is one of my closest friends. He is actually like my brother. He is somebody I trust and love immensely. For me, it’s like being at home whenever I work with Karan and Dharma. It going to be a blast for sure."

Alongside the two celebrated stars, KJo’s venture based on the fight to the Mughal throne will also be featuring Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

The film will be all set to pave way into the cinemas by 2020.