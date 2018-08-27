Zardari, Faryal appear before FIA in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur on Monday appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and recorded their statements in a money laundering case.

Both the former president and his sister were questioned for more than 30 minutes in the multi-billion rupee scam.

Later, talking to media persons after recording his statement, Asif Zardari said, "Unfortunately the money laundering case was lodged against him during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tenure.

"Leaders of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Aitzaz Ahsan were also accompanying them.

The FIA is investigating money laundering case concerning Rs.35 billion being sent abroad through fake bank accounts.

The FIA issued notices on Saturday to the former president and his sister to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.

This is the fourth time the FIA has summoned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and his sister. Despite the earlier summons, Zardari and Talpur failed to appear before FIA’s joint investigation team probing a multi-billion money laundering scam.

On August 17, a local banking court in Karachi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Zardari and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe.

The court ordered the suspects to be arrested and presented before it by September 4.

However, on August 18, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the former president’s petition for protective bail in the case.

Zardari had filed a petition in the IHC through his counsels Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa after a local banking court on August 17 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former president and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fake accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.