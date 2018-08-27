Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio
Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects

Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
Smuggling continues in KP as authorities fail to set up joint check posts

Smuggling continues in KP as authorities fail to set up joint check posts

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zardari, Faryal appear before FIA in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur on Monday appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and recorded their statements in a money laundering case.

Both the former president and his sister were questioned for more than 30 minutes in the multi-billion rupee scam.

Later, talking to media persons after recording his statement, Asif Zardari said, "Unfortunately the money laundering case was lodged against him during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tenure.

"Leaders of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Aitzaz Ahsan were also accompanying them.

The FIA is investigating money laundering case concerning Rs.35 billion being sent abroad through fake bank accounts.

The FIA issued notices on Saturday to the former president and his sister to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.

This is the fourth time the FIA has summoned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and his sister. Despite the earlier summons, Zardari and Talpur failed to appear before FIA’s joint investigation team probing a multi-billion money laundering scam.

On August 17, a local banking court in Karachi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Zardari and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe.

The court ordered the suspects to be arrested and presented before it by September 4.

However, on August 18, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the former president’s petition for protective bail in the case.

Zardari had filed a petition in the IHC through his counsels Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa after a local banking court on August 17 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former president and other absconding suspects in the ongoing probe.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fake accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
PTI's Aleem Khan parts ways with business ventures before taking oath as Punjab minister

PTI's Aleem Khan parts ways with business ventures before taking oath as Punjab minister

Arif Alvi says PTI will win presidential elections with majority

Arif Alvi says PTI will win presidential elections with majority
Load More load more

Spotlight

Overseas Pakistanis pin hope on PM Imran Khan

Overseas Pakistanis pin hope on PM Imran Khan

Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in Asian Games hockey
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!