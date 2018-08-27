Arif Alvi says PTI will win presidential elections with majority

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s nominee for the office of president Dr. Arif Alvi Monday said that PTI will win the presidential election with majority and urged the opposition to withdraw the candidate in his favour.



Talking to media here, he said that he submitted his nomination papers and scrutiny will be held on 29 August.

Dr. Arif pointed out that candidates of other parties could have shown a positive gesture by withdrawing in favour of PTI’s candidate but they did not.

He was of the view that if he would be elected he would be the second president of Pakistan belonging to Karachi and it would be an honour for the Sindh province too. “But I am Pakistani and love my country and will prove it practically.”

He stressed that after coming into power he would focus on major issues like water, education, health and most importantly towards tree plantation, adding the previous governments did nothing to resolve issues of the people.

He said time has come when all parties should concentrate on the matters important for the country and masses.