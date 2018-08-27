Mon August 27, 2018
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

The good, the bad and Vajpayee

Charity and governance

Why does our economic policy fail us?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet; seven minister without portfolio

Pakistan to uphold objections to designs of two Indian hydropower projects

Foreign to policy

Smuggling continues in KP as authorities fail to set up joint check posts

Pakistan

APP
August 27, 2018

Arif Alvi says PTI will win presidential elections with majority

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s nominee for the office of president Dr. Arif Alvi Monday said that PTI will win the presidential election with majority and urged the opposition to withdraw the candidate in his favour.

Talking to media here, he said that he submitted his nomination papers and scrutiny will be held on 29 August.

Dr. Arif pointed out that candidates of other parties could have shown a positive gesture by withdrawing in favour of PTI’s candidate but they did not.

He was of the view that if he would be elected he would be the second president of Pakistan belonging to Karachi and it would be an honour for the Sindh province too. “But I am Pakistani and love my country and will prove it practically.”

He stressed that after coming into power he would focus on major issues like water, education, health and most importantly towards tree plantation, adding the previous governments did nothing to resolve issues of the people.

He said time has come when all parties should concentrate on the matters important for the country and masses.

