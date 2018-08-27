Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

In the first meeting with Imran’s govt, India to discuss Indus water dispute

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran’s government is all set to have its first official engagement with India through a team of Indian officials travelling to Islamabad. 

The meeting will have in discourse the critical notion of Indus Water dispute with Permanent Indus Commission set for this Wednesday, in Lahore since Minister Khan took charge.

However, both of the countries have yet not ruled out the possibility of a meeting between foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the side lines of the UNGA of the next month. 

Pakistan has also expressed its concerns over the inauguration of the Kishangagnga hydroelectric power project as it would limit the supplies from a river flowing into Pakistan. 

 Pakistan would also raise the issue over 1000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river, said an official. 

Moreover, this two-day planned session is also expected to highlight ways and means of timely hydro-logical data examining of the rivers.

 Both countries had shared details of water flows and the quantum of water being used in the last meeting held at New Delhi in March by Permanent Indus Commission.

