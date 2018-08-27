Army chief condoles death of ‘Pakistan’s friend’ John McCain

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has conveyed condolences to the bereaved family of deceased Sen. John McCain, military spokesperson said Monday.



“McCain was a distinguished war veteran and an accomplished representative of his country. A friend of Pakistan who believed in great potential of Pak-US relations for common good of both countries”, the statement quoted the COAS as saying.