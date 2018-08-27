Mon August 27, 2018
AFP
August 27, 2018

Three killed, including gunman, in Jacksonville shooting: police

Miami: Three people were killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville on Sunday, police said, with the gunman among the dead.

"There were three deceased individuals at the scene, one of those being the suspect, who took his own life," Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference, naming the suspect as 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland.

"There were nine victims transported by JFRD (local fire and rescue) to area hospitals. Some of those have gunshot wounds. There were two additional gunshot victims that self-transported themselves to local hospitals."

