Pakistan Movement worker Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passes away

LAHORE: Renowned advocate and Pakistan Movement worker Ahmad Saeed Kirmani on Sunday breathed his last in Lahore.

According to a statement issued by his son Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senator Asif Kirmani, his father advocate Saeed Kirmani ,95, had been ill for some time.

He was a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and a central Muslim League leader. Moreover, he also served as the party’s president during the 60s.

Kirmani later joined the Pakistan Muslim League with Nawaz Sharif as the party’s leader.

Kirmani joined the Supreme Court as an advocate in October of 1957.

Furthermore, he also served as a minister during the General Ayub Khan regime.

During the 70s, Kirmani was Pakistan’s envoy to Egypt. He has also served as the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) president.

His funeral prayers were offered later in the day at Lahore Bahawalpur Road Eid Gah.