McCain memorial service on Saturday in Washington, burial Sunday

WASHINGTON: Late senator John McCain will lie in state at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday, followed by a memorial service at the National Cathedral before being laid to rest at the US Naval Academy in nearby Annapolis on September 2, his office said.

Ahead of the national ceremonies, McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and a memorial service will take place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.