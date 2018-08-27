Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Head of ISIS in Afghanistan killed, government says

Head of ISIS in Afghanistan killed, government says

McCain memorial service on Saturday in Washington, burial Sunday

McCain memorial service on Saturday in Washington, burial Sunday
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
Four killed, 11 hurt in shooting at US video game tournament

Four killed, 11 hurt in shooting at US video game tournament
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

World

AFP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

McCain memorial service on Saturday in Washington, burial Sunday

WASHINGTON: Late senator John McCain will lie in state at the US Capitol in Washington on Friday, followed by a memorial service at the National Cathedral before being laid to rest at the US Naval Academy in nearby Annapolis on September 2, his office said.

Ahead of the national ceremonies, McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and a memorial service will take place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Head of ISIS in Afghanistan killed, government says

Head of ISIS in Afghanistan killed, government says

Four killed, 11 hurt in shooting at US video game tournament

Four killed, 11 hurt in shooting at US video game tournament
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe
Load More load more

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s