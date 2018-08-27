Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two sanitary workers on Sunday died while cleaning a manhole in Hussainabad.

According to details, the deceased Pyaro Bheel and Umar Bheel were private sanitary workers who were hired by residents of Hussainabad to clean the choked sewer lines. Both of them asphyxiated to death.



The dead bodies were shifted to Bhitai hospital from where they were handed over to the families.

The deceased belonged to Badin district and were living in Latifabad unit 4 in Hyderabad.

Both of them are survived by their wives and 2 children each.

The local residents told the media that they called the private sanitary workers for cleaning after failing to get a response from the municipal authorities even after repeated requests.