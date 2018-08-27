Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Head of ISIS in Afghanistan killed, government says

Head of ISIS in Afghanistan killed, government says

McCain memorial service on Saturday in Washington, burial Sunday

McCain memorial service on Saturday in Washington, burial Sunday
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
Four killed, 11 hurt in shooting at US video game tournament

Four killed, 11 hurt in shooting at US video game tournament
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two sanitary workers on Sunday died while cleaning a manhole in Hussainabad.

According to details, the deceased Pyaro Bheel and Umar Bheel were private sanitary workers who were hired by residents of  Hussainabad to clean the choked sewer lines. Both of them asphyxiated to death.

The dead bodies were shifted to Bhitai hospital from where they were handed over to the families.

The deceased belonged to Badin district and were living in Latifabad unit 4 in Hyderabad.

Both of them are survived by their wives and 2 children each.

The local residents told the media that they called the private sanitary workers for cleaning after failing to get a response from the municipal authorities even after repeated requests.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Inquiry ordered to ascertain facts in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

Inquiry ordered to ascertain facts in North Waziristan: DG ISPR
PTI MNA defends PM Imran Khan’s use of helicopter

PTI MNA defends PM Imran Khan’s use of helicopter
President Mamnoon pays visit to Kulsoom Nawaz in London hospital

President Mamnoon pays visit to Kulsoom Nawaz in London hospital
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Load More load more

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s