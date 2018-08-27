Sun August 26, 2018
REUTERS
August 27, 2018

Head of ISIS in Afghanistan killed, government says

KABUL: The head of ISIS in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike on the group´s hideouts in Nangarhar province on Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday.

Ten other members of the militant group were also killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said in a statement. A large amount of heavy and light weapons and ammunition were destroyed during raids on two ISIS hideouts.

The group´s Amaq´s news agency carried no comment on the issue. Lieutenant-Colonel Martin Donnell, a spokesman for U. S. forces in Afghanistan, said the United States carried out a strike in Afghanistan on Saturday against a "senior leader of a designated terrorist organization. "The provincial governor of Nangarhar said Erhabi was the fourth ISIS leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017.

The group has developed a stronghold in Nangarhar, on Afghanistan´s porous eastern border with Pakistan, and become one of the countryâ€™s most dangerous militant groups.

Former ISIS-K leader Abu Sayed was killed in a strike in the eastern province of Nangarhar and Sayed´s predecessors were killed in joint US and Afghan operations.

The exact number of Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan is difficult to calculate because they frequently switch allegiances, but the US military estimates there are about 2,000.

More than 150 Islamic State fighters surrendered to Afghan security forces this month in the northwestern province of Jawzjan, where the group is fighting for control of smuggling routes into neighbouring Turkmenistan.

