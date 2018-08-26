Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Entertainment

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

More riches for ´Crazy Rich Asians´ at North America box office

WASHINGTON: Rom-com "Crazy Rich Asians" continued to sparkle in North America, topping the box office for the second weekend running, according to industry estimates Sunday.

The Warner Bros. adaptation of Kevin Kwan´s best-selling novel of the same name took $25 million, almost matching its $26.5 million debut last week, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

Starring veteran actress Michelle Yeoh, British-Malaysian former BBC host Henry Golding and American sitcom star Constance Wu, the film tells the story of a American economics professor who meets her super-wealthy boyfriend´s family in Singapore.

It is the first major studio release with a mostly Asian cast since "The Joy Luck Club" in 1993.

Shark attack thriller "The Meg" clung on to the runner-up spot for another week, taking $13 million -- a significant tumble from last week´s earnings of $21.2 million.

It stars action movie regular Jason Statham as a rescue diver who tries to save scientists trapped in a submarine from a huge, prehistoric shark.

In at third was newly-released mystery "The Happytime Murders," which took $10 million.

Based in a world where humans and puppets co-exist, the film follows a joint police force as they probe a recent murder spree targeting puppet TV stars.

On its heels with takings of $8 million was Tom Cruise´s action blockbuster "Mission Impossible - Fallout," which took fourth place in its fifth weekend in theaters.

Fifth went to Disney´s live-animated hybrid Christopher Robin, which took $6.3 million.

Ewan McGregor plays Winnie the Pooh´s now grown-up and stressed-out pal who reunites with his old stuffed friend.

Rounding out this weekend´s top 10 were: "Mile 22" ($6 million), "Alpha" ($5.6 million), "BlackKklansman" ($5.3 million), "A.X.L" ($3 million), "Slender Man" ($2.8 million)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Raakhi with a promise to respect women

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Raakhi with a promise to respect women
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy
'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
I am not very optimistic about Indian film industry: Naseeruddin-Shah

I am not very optimistic about Indian film industry: Naseeruddin-Shah
Load More load more

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s