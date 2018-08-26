Sun August 26, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 26, 2018

Khursheed Shah defends Aitzaz Ahsan’s nomination for presidential election

PESHAWAR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday dispelled the impression that opposition parties including PML-N had any reservations over the name of Aitzaz Ahsan for the slot of President.

This he said while talking to the media men during his visit to Bilour House in Peshawar on Sunday.

Khursheed Shah was accompanied by Aitzaz Ahsan, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

PPP has refused to retract the name of its nominee for the presidential election after the PML-N expressed reservation on the name of Aitzaz Ahsan.

Chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday contacted PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and told him Asif Ali Zardari has refused to take back the name of Aitzaz Ahsan.

The PML-N, while suggesting the names of Yousuf Raza Gillani and Raza Rabbani, expressed reservation on Ahsan’s nomination, saying the veteran PPP leader had a strong stance against the party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already named Arif Alvi as its candidate for the post.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for the presidential election which will be held on September 4.

