Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

ISLAMABAD: Arif Avli, the PTI’s nominee for the post of President of Pakistan, has sought the help of his fellow party’s leader Jahangir Khan Tareen to be able to meet his allies and request for their votes in the upcoming presidential election.



The presidential election is scheduled to take place on September 4.

PTI has already named Arif Alvi as its candidate for the prized slot while opposition parties are struggling to evolve a consensus to challenge the ruling party.

“Need to visit all provincial capitals with our team as instructed by Imran Khan to meet our allies and voters and request for their votes,” Ali said, adding he has asked Jahangir Khan Tareen who is vacationing in UK.

“I think he has had a good vacation and and now back to work,” he added.

Earlier this month, Tareen made headlines on mainstream and social media over his efforts to win the support of independents and small parties that were instrumental in electing Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan and dislodging the PML-N government in Punjab.



