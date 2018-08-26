Railways official seeks 2-year leave with full pay, reluctant to work under new minister

LAHORE: A senior Railways official has reportedly requested for a two-year leave with full pay, saying he cannot work under the new minister.

In his application letter, which has been circulated on social media, Mohammad Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, said he finds it impossible to work with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, calling him “nonprofessional and ill-mannered.”

“With due respect it is submitted that the attitude of the new Minister is extremely nonprofessional and ill-mannered. As an Honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to work under him,” the letter reads.

The official, however, said that the minister was entitled to work with a team that shares his vision.

“It is, therefore, submitted that 730 days leave may kindly be allowed to the undersigned,” he added.

The request came a day after the minister chaired a meeting of officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance, according to Geo News.

The minister also claimed that he would overcome Railway’s losses this year.